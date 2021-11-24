After boosting its fiber and mobile bundles with more gigs and cheaper prices, Finetwork’s next step is to reinforce its offer with television. And more specifically, with football. For this, the operator has reached an agreement with the streaming platform Footters which will allow you to offer your clients both the First and Second RFEF and the First Iberdrola female.

In addition, Finetwork has taken the opportunity to announce its traditional christmas promotion and notably improve the one launched last year. If in 2020 it gave 25 GB to all its users, in 2021 there are 50 GB that it will add at no additional cost to new and current customers.

Finetwork has reached an agreement with the streaming platform Footters to offer the national football of the First and Second RFEF, and the First Iberdrola for women. In this way, the operator’s customers will be able to enjoy the Footters service, the official RFEF platform which has been broadcasting the meetings of the disappeared Second B and Third Division for several years.

With this agreement, both mobile-only and fiber + mobile customers of Finetwork will be able to see live and delayed all the games of the 130 teams that compete in the First and Second RFEF categories, in addition to women’s football (Primera Iberdrola).

As a launch promotion, Finetwork has announced that it will soon add Footters free of charge until the end of the season in its fiber and mobile packages. In the case of mobile customers, they will have to pay 6.99 euros per month to enjoy the service.

Coinciding with the announcement of this agreement, Finetwork has also confirmed its free data promotion at Christmas. Unlike last year, which was an additional 25 GB, this year the operator will give away an extra 50 GB that can be enjoyed between November 26 and January 15.

The promotion applies to all its current customers and to those who sign up through portability in said period, both in mobile rates and in fiber and mobile packages. In the case of current customers, it is not necessary to request the “Christmas bonus”, Finetwork activates it automatically.