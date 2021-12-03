fines can make them unfeasible

The body that is in charge of regulating the media and social networks in Russia, Roskomnadzor, presented this December 3 a cataract of cases against the US technology companies Google and Meta (formerly Facebook).

The cases propose the imposition of fines that relate to the annual turnover in Russia of these companies.

It was confirmed this Friday by the Moscow courts and was published by Reuters.

A couple of months ago, in October, Roskomnadzor it had threatened Alphabet and Facebook with fines calculated on the basis of a percentage of their annual turnover for failing to remove content that Moscow considers illegal.

The law of Vladimir Putin’s country allows companies to be fined between five and 10 percent of their annual revenue when violations are repeated.

Russian Christmas “gift” for Google

As confirmed by the Tagansky District Court, Moscow (Russia), both Google and Meta have hearing dates for December 24.

For some years now, Russia has been increasing the pressure on technology companies that are not from that country with the idea of ​​not losing control over the Internet. There are reports that say it forcibly slows down Twitter, for example, to make users tire of the app.

Alphabet, for example, although together with Twitter and Facebook have lowered the amount of content considered illegal, it has already paid more than 30 million rubles in 2021 in fines.

Another Russian requirement is that tech companies of foreign origin have local offices. So far this year, it has already summoned 13 companies to do so, under threat of applying total restrictions or prohibitions.

In Russia, Google does not lead the market, which makes it more vulnerable. See how the search engine market share is distributed.