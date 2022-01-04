In the last month, the Civil Guard has arrested 10 people in Navarra who used technological means to try to cheat on the driving test

In the last month, the Civil Guard of Navarra has discovered more than 10 people who were trying to cheat to pass the theory. All have been caught with hidden cameras on driving test; something that with the new Traffic Law will be severely sanctioned.

The agents began the investigation at the request of the Navarra Provincial Traffic Headquarters. Over the course of a month, they verified how various people were using unauthorized technological means to take the exam.

As published by the Europa Press news agency, would-be discovered drivers used image transmitters and audio receivers.

As the Civil Guard has discovered, they carried a hidden camera at chest height or inside a mask that was practically imperceptible to the naked eye. This camera allowed a third person who was outside the facilities to see the questions and answers of the questionnaire, as reported by the Government Delegation in Navarra.

They have also detected a case in which it has been committed crime of identity theftIn other words, a person other than the applicant takes the test instead.

With the new Traffic Law, a fine of 500 euros

To this day, those applicants who are caught trying to cheat on the exam are immediately expelled from the room and their exam is invalidated.

When all the changes to the new Law on Traffic, Vehicle Circulation and Road Safety those who attempt to cheat on the driving test will face a fine of 500 euros.

In addition, the new norm contemplates that applicants who are discovered trying to pass the test by non-legal means will not be able to take the exam again within a period of six months.

This article was published in Autobild by Noelia López.