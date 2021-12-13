“It is obligatory to honor him,” commented the official, which is why “it will be an honor for us to offer the family a farewell in Fine Arts, especially since another one of their houses is very close, which was Garibaldi,” Fraustro said.

“We are at your service -family- and we want to say goodbye to the great Vicente Fernández as he deserves. I imagine the hundreds of thousands of mariachis that we can bring together to say goodbye to him and pay him a tribute as great and epic as his concerts were, “said the secretary..

On the morning of this Sunday, December 12, the death of the interpreter of “Volver, Volver” was announced at the age of 81, after his hospitalization since August 9.

Currently the Fernández family has opened the VFG Arena, in the metropolitan municipality of Tlajomulco de Zuñiga, Jalisco. In the entertainment center located inside the ranch “The Three Foals”, Fans of the ranchero singer and members of the press can come to pay their respects, starting at 5:00 p.m. local time.