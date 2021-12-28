More and more electric cars do not allow raising the front hood. Those that do have a small trunk to store the charging cables, but no other type of component in sight. Those from Munich have not allowed to see what is in the front span, but read on and you will discover interesting details.

The new high-end electric models not only stand out for the barrage of novelties that they bring under the body, but also for some completely unexpected peculiarities, both for us and for the brand-new owners. In the case of BMW iX, the front hood cannot be opened except in the official serviceIn fact, it is something that is not explained to the customer when picking up the brand new electric SUV.

According to the German brand, under the front hood panel there is nothing that its owner really needs to know and it also does not have the well-known «frunk»Since the rear luggage compartment capacity is so sufficient that you do not need more space in the front. The new Mercedes EQS does not allow this possibility either, enabling a small trunk on the left front wheel arch to fill up the windshield wiper fluid. In the case of the Munich brand’s electric SUV, not even that.

The interior of the front compartment of the BMW iX does not contain any maintenance items

The BMW iX makes maintenance as simple as possible

However, curiosity is one of the great virtues -or defects, according to- of the human being and when they prevent him from seeing some detail, he becomes more curious, so if BMW says there is nothing interesting in the front span, our interest is heightened to know if there really is something underneath or not. In Malaysia, they have not been able to resist the temptation to open the hood and see what is really underneath, and whether it is interesting or not, sharing what are the only images of the BMW iX with the front hood open.

To a large extent, some components of the electric powertrain that the owner does not have to touch, 12 Volt battery and coolant reservoir, two elements that BMW also makes clear that they do not need any supervision, except in the official service. The brand was right, there is nothing of interest in the gap, but you do have to be careful with one issue: and that is the hood panel does not have telescopic springs or rod, so you should make an element to hold the piece if you want to browse more than just take a look.

The new BMW iX is on sale with two versions, both with all-wheel drive: the xDrive40 Y xDrive50. Two options that offer high performance, in the absence of a sportier variant that will arrive in 2022. The electric SUV, positioned between the X5 and the X7, offers true sports car performance with up to 523 hp maximum power thanks to two electric motors, and up to 600 kilometers of maximum autonomy.