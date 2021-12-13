With more than 47 million inhabitants in Spain, it is very likely that you share your first or last name with someone. The new INE widget removes your doubts and offers you all the data with an interactive map.

Our surnames are our identity most deeply rooted in the territory in which we live or our ancestors. There are examples such as the surname Roca that we know has Catalan origin, or Uribe or Larraín that are typical of the Basque Country. Others as common as González or López come from the twelfth century and mean son of and are characteristic of both Castiles.

In order to know all this data and more, andl Spanish National Institute of Statistics has on its website an online widget in the form of an interactive map. In it you can find two bars differentiated by name and surname in which you can know the amount of population in Spain with which you share at least one of the two or both at the same time and what is the average age.

In the map, depending on the color, from lighter to darker, we will be able to know how many people, depending on the area, are called or surnamed like us. This widget shows you even the percentage corresponding to the number of people, depending on the autonomous community, or a graph showing its evolution throughout the decades in Spain.

Through the following link you will be able to discover all the details about this tool and check how many people have the same name as you.

What is the most common surname in Spain? And the name?

According to the latest data from the National Statistics Institute (INE), the most common surname is García, used by 1,462,696 people, followed in second place by Rodríguez (930,659) and in third place González (927,819).

As to the names, Antonio and María Carmen are still the most common in Spain. The most frequent men’s names are Antonio, Manuel and José, while those of women would be María Carmen, María and Carmen.

And the less common last names and names?

Zuzunaga would be one of the last names that apparently have fewer owners in this country, having currently registered fewer than five people with this surname.

Digna Marciana, Cancionila, Firmo, Sindulfo, Onesiforo, Honorario, Ataúlfo, Ladislao, Pantaleona and Filadelfo would be some of the rarest names in our country.

As we have seen, Spain is full of a multitude of different names and surnames and from all eras that are still preserved. Also, we already know that many of them combined can create some really funny names.