We reached the peak of the week of Black Friday 2021. A week in which firms, stores and platforms have launched juicy discounts. Today we are going to focus on one selection of furniture items on sale that we have found on Amazon. From a sofa to massage chairs, through side tables, office chairs, or a coffee table.

A sofa bed





If you need a sofa bed, this three-seater model has a functional Nordic design in charcoal gray. Usual price: 279 euros, sale price, 236.99 euros.





Don Descanso, Reine 3 Seater Sofa Bed, Upholstered in Fabric, Marengo Gray Color, Book Opening System or Click-clack, Sofa Measure: 206x74x83 cm, Bed Measure: 206x99x83 cm, Includes 2 Cushions

A coffee table





If you bought the Nordic style sofa, you are missing a lift-up coffee table like this one, with the top that rises to make it easier to eat, read or work. Usual price, 66.95 euros , offer price, 56.51 euros.

Raising Coffee Table, Living or Dining Table, LC Model, Finished in Artik White and Cement Color, Measurements: 100 cm (Width) x 50 cm (Depth) x 45-56 cm (Height)

Massage chairs





If you are one of those who need to disconnect when you get home, this massage chair will suit you like a glove. It has 8 silent motors, and a 4-zone vibration massage system (neck, back, lumbar / buttocks and legs). Previous price: 289 euros , offer price: 244.99 euros.

Don Descanso – Relax Heat Massage Chair Trevi Choco Reclining 160º with 8 Silent Motors, Lumbar Heat, Syst. 4 Zone Massage and Anti-Cracking PU Finish [Incluye Mando]. Ideal Seniors





Same armchair, different color. Previous price, 289 euros , offer price: 244.99 euros.

Don Descanso – Relax Massage Armchair Black Trevi Heat Reclining 160º with 8 Silent Motors, Lumbar Heat, Syst. 4 Zone Massage and Anti-Cracking PU Finish [Incluye Mando]. Ideal Seniors

A piece of furniture for the hall





This modern design hall furniture is ideal for small spaces, as it can be hung on the wall and takes up hardly any space. Normal price: 79.90 euros . Offer price, 67.82 euros.

Habitdesign Hall with drawer and Mirror, Entrance Furniture, Tekkan Model, Finished in Artik White and Cement Gray, Measurements: 75 cm (Width) x 116 cm (Height) x 29 cm (Depth) Read: as of today some of your PCs, devices, mobiles and smart TVs may be without Internet





This pair of stools with velvet upholstery is ideal if you want to put a bar in the living room, or for breakfast at the kitchen bar. Regular price: 98.29 euros , offer price, 84.79 euros.

SONGMICS, Set of 2, Bar Chairs, Height Adjustable, Velvet Top, 360 ° Swivel Kitchen Stool with Back, Armrest and Footrest, Metal, Dark Gray

Desk chairs





For those who need to change their telework corner chair, this mesh office chair has a 46% discount. It is swivel, has height adjustment and a tilt function. Usual price, 123.23 euros . Offer price, 66.99 euros.

SONGMICS Swivel Desk Chair, Mesh Office Chair, Height Adjustment and Tilt Function, Load 110kg, for Home Office, Study, Black OBN83B





Another discounted office chair. In this case, it is an ergonomic chair that has a 29% discount. Normal price, 134.49 euros , offer price: 95.89 euros.

SONGMICS Ergonomic Office Chair, Swivel and Height Adjustable Chair, Study Chair, with Casters, Black OBG62B





This mesh desk chair with headrest is also discounted (17%). It has a black synchronized mechanism and adjustable height. Usual price, 106.99 euros . Offer price: 89.09 euros.

SONGMICS OBN86BK Office Swivel Chair Mesh Desk Chair with Headrest Synchronized Mechanism and Adjustable Height Black

A dressing table





If you have always wanted to have a dressing table at home, now you have the opportunity. This dressing table with stool and mirror used to cost 134.79 euros. Now with the offer it costs 111.69 euros.

Songmics Dressing table with drawers and stool White 75 x 40 x 139 cm RDT04W

Pair of nightstands





For the bedroom you can buy this set of two-drawer side tables in white. Regular price: 88.99 euros . Offer price: 75.55 euros.

VASAGLE 2 Bedside Tables, Wardrobe with 2 Drawers, Wooden Side Table with Solid Pine Legs, Ample Storage Space, White RDN012

Note: some of the links posted here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed by either the brands or the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.

Similar in Decoesfera | Black Friday Home 2021: Best deals on home textiles. Sheets, blankets, sofa covers and more

Black Friday week 2021: Best deals in decoration stores (in update)