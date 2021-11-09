We all know the classic Pinocchio story, either through tales and stories or with the famous adaptation of Walt disney. In either case, we know that the world of the living puppet is not exactly kind, so he has to overcome many obstacles to become a real child.

Lies of P takes the argument and offers an even darker turn to its foundations. Developed by Round8 Studio and with editor Neowiz at the helm, our task is simple: we control Pinocchio after waking up in an abandoned Krat station, a city in which madness and violence are rampant.

The protagonist finds a note that reads: “Find Mr. Geppetto. He is in this city.” With that objective we will start finding only horror on our way, while we try find our own longed-for humanity. Lies of P is inspired by the Belle Epoque era, between the late 19th and early 20th centuries.

As you can see in the gameplay, the proposal drinks directly from the Souls saga and this time we will have the opportunity to direct the course of the plot according to the decisions we make. The key to moving forward will be based on how we lie. The weapons that we can use with Pinocchio are varied, being able to combine several or create them from scratch.

Because Pinocchio is a doll, can swap body parts to gain new abilities during combat and in other parts of the game. Lies of P is scheduled for release sometime in 2023 for PS5, Xbox Series X / S, and PC, via Steam.