Luckily they exist tools that will help us solve this problem and save us a lot of time in our search for objects of interest such as Oculus, statues or chests. It’s about a interactive map in which you can find practically anything . In fact, it is a very popular instrument among Genshin Impact players. So if you have been behind your back for many hours in the title of MiHoYo, it is likely that you know this utensil.

This not only translates to just the playable look in terms of mechanics, but also the section related to exploration well, as good RPG video game worth its salt, the mapping is full of secrets and treasures to discover. This can sometimes be a headache for the player, who is overwhelmed by the breadth of the game. Map and all the areas you need to investigate.

Its rapid popularity translates into a world full of activities to do and packed with monsters to defeat. In addition, despite his characteristic style, his similarity to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild It has served as a magnet to attract a large number of users.

Completely official map

In some cases, as in other installments for mobiles such as Pokémon GO, interactive maps can be found whose information is provided by the players themselves. However, this time it is a plane carried out officially by the developer to support users on their journey.

Teyvat map is the perfect tool if you are tired of running from one side of the playable area to the other without running into any point of interest. Is fairly easy to use even though some words are not translated into English. Even so, if you know the elements of the game you will have no problem identifying them.

Find anything

His functioning it’s really simple. In the left area there is a drop-down menu where you can select one or more objects you want to search. Once indicated, take a look at the map to verify the exact location of the object in question.

Also, you can easily move between different zones thanks to the distribution granted by the same map. This will not only help you save a large part of your time, you will also get tools that will help you later improve your skills or weapons.

But beware, this not the only tool available to help you on your journey down the long trails of Genshin Impact. In this Twitter thread an account has made public some pages that can be of support for everyone who plays. Above all, related to wishes and character upgrades. For this reason, it is more than advisable that you take a few minutes to check their methodology.