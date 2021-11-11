Finch, the film starring Tom Hanks from Apple TV +, has broken all audience records on the service at its premiere, as they have learned from Deadline. Last weekend, this apocalyptic story has become the most watched movie in the service. Which implies that Hanks has outdone himself, as the previous record was held by Greyhound.

A record-breaking apocalypse for Apple TV +

Although Apple is not generally transparent with specific audience numbers, company sources said that the apocalyptic drama directed by Miguel Sapochnik has become the most watched film by overshadowing Hanks’ previous film, the WWII thriller. World Greyhound. Apple hasn’t given specific figures, but sources have said Finch debuted in more than 100 countries, doubled its audience on opening day as the weekend progressed, and generated the largest weekend premiere on the service.

Finch is set on an Earth ravaged by a solar cataclysm. With hardly any survivors Tom Hanks plays a robotic engineer accompanied by a dog and a robot. The three of them embark on a journey through a catastrophic American West.





Lasting nearly two hours, this is the third production Hanks has been involved in with Apple TV +. The first of them was Greyhound, released last summer and that tells the story of a navy captain who must cross the German submarine blockade in World War II. Now we have Finch, but there is still a third left.

This is Masters of the Air, where the actor acts as an executive producer with Steven Spielberg, and Cary Joji Fukunaga. Again we find ourselves in World War II, with a miniseries set in the Eighth US Air Force. This series joins Band of Brothers and The Pacific, adding a new war episode produced by Playtone.

Hot streak of awards and future Apple TV + hits





In addition to viewing records, Apple has been collecting numerous awards for his other productions. As an example, Ted Lasso won four Emmys, including best comedy, while The Morning Show won one. It was not bad that year, as the service received up to 18 nominations for these awards.

It seems that the Apple service is having a good reception, not only among the public, but also with critics. Despite the fact that Apple does not give official figures on total subscribers, it is clear that things are going better than many expected.

In fact, Netflix was seen by many as having a kind of monopoly on telling worthwhile stories. That is why they viewed with skepticism the entry of new players such as Disney + or Apple TV +. Both, especially the first, have shown that an attractive and non-exclusive service can be created with that of other companies.

To continue spurring its service, Apple has other likely successes on its hands. Swan Song will debut in theaters and on Apple TV + on December 17, The Tragedy of Macbeth stars Denzel WashingtonWe will also have Emancipation with Will Smith and Killers of the Flower Moon, by Scorsese, Di Caprio and De Niro.