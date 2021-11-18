During the worst phase of the COVID-19 pandemic, calls related to fear, loneliness, anxiety and suicidal thoughts decreased as government financial aid to households grew, according to a new study.

A new research, published in the journal Nature, analyzed data on 8 million telephone calls to psychological aid services, in 19 countries, with the aim of evaluating the impact of the COVID-19 crisis on people’s mental health .

The first wave was the most distressing

The volume of calls related to feelings of fear, loneliness and physical health among other causes reached its peak six weeks after the first outbreak, increasing by 35%, compared to pre-pandemic levels.

During the first wave, calls related to violence or suicide decreased. The researchers explain that worries about the virus temporarily replaced these anxiety symptoms.

Financial support contributed to mental health

However, as confinement policies increased and infection rates increased, suicidal ideation increased again relatively, that is, as a proportion of total calls received.

However, government financial support to households had a positive effect, reducing calls related to intent to kill themselves.