The first thing to say is that cybercrime damages will reach six trillion dollars in 2021, according to data from the Cybersecurity Report 2020, prepared by the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB). Therefore, not only first-timers, if not all of us must take measures that allow us to be safe when making digital purchases with financial protection.

Financial protection strategy

Baufest recommends undertaking the Data Loss Prevention (DLP) strategy, which corporations employ to ensure that their users do not send sensitive or critical information outside of the corporate network, and which can be applied by anyone to improve the cybersecurity of your accounts.

The first step is to classify information; that is, choose the data that you want to share. It is recommended to avoid leaving your email, telephone number and address visible, as they are considered sensitive data that help cybercriminals to achieve their objective.

The second step is to adopt cyber-healthy habits, such as avoiding interacting with emails from strangers, or at least immediately; constantly update the software and attend to system warnings, as well as having antivirus and “firewalls”.

Likewise, a vitally important element, in terms of cybersecurity, are passwords, which must be more than eight characters long and include alphanumeric; In addition, the passwords have to be different for each account, in order to avoid that when one of the applications you use is hacked you have to change all your passwords.

It is also advisable to have control over the public WIFI accesses that are used when entering a banking platform. Since they work with secure protocols today, one of the best practices in this way of connection is, once the operation is finished, to close the session immediately.

The third step is to pay attention to why, when we surf the Internet, we concentrate on what we are looking for or doing, without paying attention to pop-up windows, which we usually accept without reviewing and which are used by certain cybercriminals to extract data or ask users for money. promising to fix or resolve some nonexistent threat.

Therefore, it is important to avoid this practice and remember that hackers are just on the lookout for us to be unprepared.

The fourth step is to recognize the limits of technology because, although it has been our great ally (especially in the pandemic), the reality is that it lacks perfection and cybercriminals know it. That is why they are willing to violate the platforms.

Finally, the fifth step is self-governing, and involves following the previous four, on a recurring basis, in order to protect your data responsibly.

eCommerce and cybersecurity

Companies were reactive to the context, but now they continue to consolidate and strengthen their e-commerce platforms, improving their delivery methods and taking advantage of all the data that is being generated in this way, in order to create better digital experiences that stand out for their personalization.

In this work, as well as in guaranteeing maximum security to its users, the use of innovative technologies such as AI, Machine learning and data analysis, among others, is essential.

Consumers take advantage of these events to make expensive purchases, which they can pay with the facilities -in months without interest- that are offered.

However, trends change according to the economic context of the country; Therefore, it is no coincidence that this 2021 Mexicans have had as priorities, in the Good End, the purchase of clothes and groceries, according to a survey carried out by the Confederation of National Chambers of Commerce, Services and Tourism (Concanaco-Servytur ) and the Federal Consumer Prosecutor’s Office (Profeco).

