A few months ago the Dragon Ball Super manga introduced a new form of Vegeta. As a result of his God of Destruction training, the Saiyan managed to reach the state of Ultra Ego, which allowed him to acquire more strength and therefore use the power of destruction to his advantage. During that same time, fans of this franchise have asked that this new form of this warrior be included in their well-known fighting game and it seems that their prayers have been heard:

Thanks to the amazing work of a modder named SaitsuMD, who is working on making the Ultra Ego a reality in Dragon Ball Fighterz from a commission made on its official site. This artist intends to add this form of the warrior Z to this fighting video game as he shows us on his channel Youtube. This mod adds new effects and ki, and in light of what we’ve been shown so far, it looks absolutely cool.

In this way, we can finally see how Vegeta reaches this new level of power within the video game. With enough aesthetic details as well as in its attacks, this version seems to have been implemented by ArcSystem Works itself, the video game studio in charge of that fighting game. Surely with this new form no other warrior in the multiverse of Dragon Ball Super could face him:

Vegeta Ultra Ego in Dragon Ball Fighterz

To create this version of Vegeta Ultra Ego from Dragon Ball Fighterz, this modder has been using Super Saiyan Blue Vegeta as a base, Saitsu gives the God of Destruction a violet aura and purple hair along with other minute details, like the earring that corresponds to him, like God of Destruction, yellow eyes and a hole in his armor thanks to the shot of Granola. All this series of small models that together give the illusion of having created the true king of the saiyan in his final phase.

So far, there is a peculiarity that is worth commenting on regarding this modding of Dragon Ball Fighterz. These new energy effects appear to have had an unintended side effect on the character; Vegeta’s rays simulate a black hole, but they look so stylish that Saitsu plans to keep them as they were.

The impact that this technique has had since its first appearance in Dragon Ball Super is undeniable.. The Ultra Ego first appeared in the current Granola Saga, after Vegeta continued his training with Beerus and was forced to finish it by the sniper’s break in the Ultra Instinct form of Goku that we had known up to that point. .

To all this, Vegeta is aware that his power is totally opposite to Ultra Instinct, due to the amount of emotions and thoughts that they contain, instead of having a calm heart and achieving calm. His ability focuses on attacking from the front and avoiding any damage at all costs since it makes Ultra Ego stronger, despite having a melee limit and the attacks it supports.

Among all the curiosities that surround the characters, the interesting thing about Ultra Ego Vegeta is that the world does not know what color his hair is because it appears in black and white in the manga. However, many fans are suspicious that purple has been chosen because of Vegeta’s ties to Beerus, and the modder has gone ahead with such reasons for the mod.. The fandom is excitedly awaiting the reveal of Ultra Ego Vegeta’s real color during the Jump Festa 2022 event on December 18, so we will have to wait to see if the public’s expectation is met, it remains black as in the manga or even a completely different color.

At the moment, the Ultra Ego Vegeta mod is only available in immediate access to contributors of Patreon by SaitsuMD. But, luckily for us, it will be available to the rest of the public after two weeks. If you plan to play it before the rest, do not hesitate to donate to this great artist.