Spotify’s anticipated Christmas miracle is the return of song lyrics to the platform around the world. The function was something that had begun to be activated in Latin America in mid-2020, but it took more than a year to expand globally.

Not only that, lyrics will appear in all Spotify apps, from mobile phones for iOS and Android, to the desktop (Windows, Linux, macOS, web) and even video game consoles such as PS4, PS5, Xbox, to Android TV, FireTV, Roku, and Samsung and LG televisions, among others.





The ultimate reconciliation between Spotify and Musixmatch

To make this new tool possible, Spotify has partnered with Musixmatch’s lyrics catalog. From today all users in 28 Spotify markets, including Spain, will have access to the feature, although you may have to wait for an update in the course of the day or the next few days to see it appear.

Musixmatch and Spotify had previously worked together, but the partnership came to an abrupt end in 2016. However, lyrics began to slowly return to the platform in 2020 as Spotify explored options for the rest of its markets.



Microphone icon on Spotify desktop app to display lyrics

To activate the ‘Lyrics’ function in the desktop version of Spotify, look in the playback bar and click on the microphone icon while a song is playing. You will then see the song lyrics scrolling in real time as the song plays.

You can share the lyrics on social networks by tapping the "Share" button at the bottom of a song's lyrics screen.

To activate the ‘Lyrics’ function in the Spotify mobile app, you must tap in the “Current Playback View” of a song. While listening to a song, you can swipe up from the bottom of the screen. The lyrics of the song will appear while it is playing in real time on Spotify.

To activate the ‘Lyrics’ function in the Spotify app on televisions, you must open the view of the playback of a song in the Spotify app, scroll to the corner of the right button to the “letter button” and select “activate lyrics”. Once activated, the lyrics of the song will appear on the screen.