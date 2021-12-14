Research carried out by Haitong International Securities has revealed plans for the successor to the iPhone 13 Pro from 2021 and more than possibly for Apple ’s Pro Max model, since they tend to share advantages. The triple camera will continue behind him, although one of those lenses, the main one, would be led by a 48MP lens which would support 8K recording. Those that accompany it will be wide-angle and telephoto cameras, but without megapixel information.

However, everything could change in the face of Pro models of the next 2022 . The one that would receive the name of iPhone 14 is preparing to demonstrate everything it is capable of and in the lenses we would find a great step forward that will offer us the level of detail that Android phones have achieved for generations, although this will not be the only relevant change expected.

With this, Apple could continue to improve the technology applied to the software that achieved the cinema mode that debuted in the iPhone 13 and that has given much to talk about. By having the ability to collect more information in the images, it would also improve the results, avoiding that in many situations the result is not the best. Along with this, surely it also develops other still unknown changes to improve what we see in its results.

More RAM and less memory

Among the leaked details it is also striking that this time we will see a step forward when it comes to increasing the capacity of the RAM, but it will go to less when referring to the internal memory of the device. If in the previous generation we saw 6 GB of RAM, the improvement for the next iPhone 14 Pro in September will be produced together with 8 GB, which matches the equipment with many high-end smartphones in the Android landscape.

However, what is most striking is that Apple will offer again the 64 GB of internal memory. After having sold the latest models with a minimum of 128 GB, it seems that it recoils and returns to 64 GB in some models. We do not know if it will be for all models or only some in order to offer the ability to save money who wants to take a new step in the Apple generation.

Other rumors that are beginning to sound are to put on the screen of all iPhone 14 models with a 120 Hz refresh rate after having verified that Apple’s optimization can achieve real wonders by limiting the speed and adapting it to our needs hand in hand with the panel LTPO. Although these data also go against other rumors and therefore we leave them in doubt until we have more details of everything that Apple is preparing for next year that may be key in the renewal that many expect.