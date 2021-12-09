To delete a title from the “Continue watching” row, just click on the series or movie and select “Remove from keep watching” of the available options. If you regret it and change your mind, it is also possible to undo this deletion by clicking the button with the back arrow.

This function was already available both on the web and on mobile devices and some Netflix users missed this possibility on Smart TVs. From now on, we can also delete series or movie titles from the “Continue watching” row on our smart televisions.

In a Netflix blog post, Christine Doig-Cardet, Director of Product Innovation at Netflix, explained: “Whether you’re deleting a new selection you’re not feeling, an old favorite you’ve re-watched too many times, or Marie Kondo Throughout your queue, this new button allows you to constantly keep your “Continue Watching” queue fresh and full of the shows and movies you can’t wait to watch. “

“This feature is now available on both the web and mobile devices, and we are excited to extend this ability to television. We are always working to improve the Netflix experience so that our service is fast and easy to use, ”he added.

Check the history

Deleting a title from the “Keep Watching” row does not remove it from your viewing history or activity. They will still be present if we have deleted them from the content carousel that we have started to see, but we can also consult and delete the Netflix viewing history easily.

Keep in mind that each profile that we create on the platform has a own track record. That is, the viewing histories are independent and we can access the specific activity, unless there are two people who use the same profile. In addition, Netflix also allows us to access the viewing statistics to access all the details of our use on the streaming platform, through an extension available for Google Chrome that allows us to know much more about the content we see on Netflix.