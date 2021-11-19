Next April, the astronaut Jessica watkins will become the first black woman to join the crew of the International Space Station (ISS). This is good news, but it is inevitable to think that you are late. How can it be that no other has done it since it was put into orbit in 1998?

Actually, the first people on the International Space Station were everybody white men. Surprise for anyone. It didn’t take long to see the first woman, but a little longer until the black first person.

In general, the pioneers of different minorities in the space have been succeeding one dropper. And, of course, the International Space Station is no exception. So today is a good day to talk about Jessica watkins, the first black woman on the ISS, but also to remember all those people who, before her, were breaking down obstacles on a journey beyond Earth.

From the first woman in space to the first woman on the International Space Station

Valentina tereshkova

Soviet cosmonaut Valentina Tereshkova was the first woman to go into space. Did in 1963, aboard the Vostok 6, where you completed up to 48 orbits around our planet in a trip that lasted 3 days.

Interestingly, given the competitiveness in the space race between the United States and the Soviet Union, the first American woman in space took two decades to wait. It was Sally Ride, who in 1983 traveled aboard the space shuttle Challenger, on a mission to deploy two communications satellites in space. She was the third woman to travel into space, because between her and Tereshkova there was another Soviet cosmonaut: Svetlana Savitskaja.

But then there was still a long way to go before the International Space Station was launched. This happened in 1998, when its first pieces were put into orbit. Although it took until the year 2000 for a first crew, composed of an American, to settle there, Bill Shepherd, and two Russians, Yuri Gidzenko and Sergei Krikalev.

They stayed there for four months, until the arrival of the astronauts from expedition two in which, now, there was a woman: Susan helms. It was his fifth space flight, just like for his NASA partner, James Voss. As for the expedition commander, the Russian Yury Usachev, he had only traveled into space three more times. This happened in 2001. 20 years ago now. Two decades have passed until a black woman was part of a crew on the International Space Station. But what about the first black man? Did it take that long?

Black people in space

Victor Glover / NASA

Again, we must differentiate between traveling into space and being part of the crew of the International Space Station. Logically, in the first group we have much older pioneers.

For example, the first black man to go into space was Arnaldo Tamayo. In fact, with his foray into the Soyuz 38, made in 1980, became the first with many qualities to travel to space. The first non-American American, the first Latin American cosmonaut in general and Cuban in particular, the first native speaker of Spanish and the first person of African descent.

But, again, it was impossible for it to be part of the International Space Station in that year, since it was not yet built. The first black man to do so, in 2013, was Victor glover, also famous for having been a pilot on the first operational flight of the SpaceX Crew Dragon.

As for the first black woman, although none have been to the International Space Station yet, there have been in space. The first was Mae jemison, who in 1992 conducted experiments on weightlessness and motion sickness on herself and the rest of the crew aboard the Endeavor shuttle.

Now comes the turn of the first black woman on the International Space Station. And, of course, we must also talk about it.

Jessica Watkins, the first black woman on the International Space Station

Jessica was born in 1988, in Maryland. He studied geological and environmental sciences at the Stanford University, where he was also a member of the rugby team.

He then completed a doctorate in geology at the University of California and it was later, during a postdoctoral fellowship, that his great forays into NASA began. For example, he was a member of the scientific team of the Curiosity rover, that so much news about Mars continues to give us today. In addition, in 2017 it was selected as astronaut candidate, which is why he has been preparing for it ever since.

In a video published in 2020 by NASA, Jessica Watkins declared that Mars is her great passion. But, until it is possible to travel there, it is not bad to be able to make a stay in the International Space Station. And that is what he will do, if all goes well, starting in April 2022. Along with two other NASA astronauts, Kjell Lindgren and Robert Hines, and one from the European Space Agency, Samantha Cristoforetti, will depart with SpaceX’s Crew Dragon to begin six months of research in the ISS microgravity laboratory.

This is the story of an obstacle that had yet to be overcome. But there are still many left in the space race. NASA has already announced that it expects the next person to walk on the Moon to be a woman, and also to be the first to walk on Mars. With all this, perhaps, there will come a day when we stop celebrating the adventures of minority pioneers. Because the fact that an astronaut achieves a great milestone should depend only on his scientific quality, as well as that of the rest of the people in his team. But unfortunately, whether she is female, black or both is still news, because it is still rare. I hope one day I will be totally within normality.