We will have to wait a little longer for the new adventure in the saga.

In the video game industry there are many sagas that have marked a before and after in this field of leisure, and more specifically, in some of the most emblematic genres. To give examples of these, Mario and Sonic were pioneers in platforms, The Legend of Zelda in adventures, Gran Turismo and Forza in the racing simulators. But nevertheless, if we talk about RPGs and JRPGs, Final Fantasy prevails over other games.

It is no exaggeration to say that the Square Enix saga was a before and after for this genre, not only because the launch of a new installment was an event, but because it was this same saga that managed to remove the stigma of the saga exclusively for Japanese in the West, being the title that Final Fantasy VII achieved with its launch on the first PlayStation.

Under this premise, it seems obvious that the expectation for Final Fantasy XVI is quite high, thus achieving with just a trailer and information many are looking forward to the next numbered installment of the saga. However, this brings with it that we have hardly had any new details since your announcement, which has created some skepticism within the community around its launch and a possible delay. And in that sense, they were not very misguided.

Final Fantasy XVI has a six-month delay in its development

In recent times we have been able to see how the health pandemic caused by COVID-19 has caused many projects to have been suspended, paralyzed and even canceled, it is already popular knowledge that during the Japanese confinement many of Square Enix’s projects made no progress.

It has to be said that this caused Bravely Default II not to come out in 2020 as planned, among other company problems. And it seems that, when you thought that this had ended or that, at least, it had been better controlled, Square Enix recently announced problems with the development of Final Fantasy XVI that have prevented offering new information during this year.

As explained by the game’s producer, Naoki Yoshida, the problems derived from the health pandemic have caused the development of the game to be delayed for six months, apologizing for this to the fans because they have not been able to fulfill the promise to give new information in 2021.

In this way he has continued to explain that teleworking has been a drag on development, although, to reassure those interested in the game, ensures that they have dedicated a large part of 2021 to solving these problems, so that, at least from his words, it may be that even teleworking there are not so many impediments.

Finally, the creative quotes us to Spring 2022, this being the date on which they will give, except for mishap, new information on Final Fantasy XVI.

Related topics: Video game

Subscribe to Disney + for only € 8.99! to subscribe