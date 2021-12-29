Final Fantasy XV was one of the most anticipated titles of the past generation. Following what was shown by Square Enix when his name was still Final Fantasy Versus XIII, people could expect a great title that was ultimately weighed down by various directional issues, among which the role of Hajime Tabata was criticized.

After its launch on the market, and after criticism received by users, Tabata left Square Enix to found his own studio in 2018, called JP Games. Although it has been forgotten for several years, it seems that at last, the director of Final Fantasy XV will reveal his next game soon.

Final Fantasy XV director to reveal next game soon

Although it was expected that after working in the JRPG genre with the Final Fantasy franchise (since Tabata was also the director of Final Fantasy Type-0), the truth is that JP Games launched friends and strangers with the launch of a virtual world connected with the Tokyo 2021 Paralympic Games, called The Pegasus Dream Tour.

Final Fantasy XV director’s indie studio is working on two major projects

However, unsurprisingly, he has also been working on a new JRPG, and was discussed in a lengthy article published by the Japanese website 4Gamer, in which local developers shared their plans for next year. Tabata-san mentioned that it looks like he will be able to reveal his new JRPG in 2022. His goal for the year is to expand JP Games’ business in games and in the metaverse.

Speaking of the metaverse, JP Games is also working on that kind of app for All Nippon Airways (ANA) airline, with the recently announced “Sky Whale.”