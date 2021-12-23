The launch of the Endwalker expansion in Final Fantasy XIV it has been a popularity bomb. The Square Enix work is having serious problems to accommodate the large number of users who want to play the new content, so they hope to increase the servers in the future.

Meanwhile, one of the most popular memes in recent weeks in the gaming community has had a relationship with grapes. Specifically those that we can find in the Labyrinthos area, which they had a very marked polygonal shape. The jokes on this matter were continuous, but this is over.

With the arrival of patch 6.01 to the game we can find a huge amount of improvements and changes for Final Fantasy XIV. In one of the sections the following is specified:

A grape polygon count issue in Labyrinthos was lowered to alleviate system memory usage in the area.

* They have been adjusted to be comparable to those found in the Crystarium.

Therefore, the grapes already they look much better in the game, more rounded, and his previous figure is already part of the past. Even the official Final Fantasy XIV account has been allowed to have a moment of memory for this fruit.

we will miss you, grapes 🍇 you were truly remarkable – FINAL FANTASY XIV (@FF_XIV_EN) December 21, 2021

The farewell memes

Now fans have mourned the loss of one of their favorite memes and for it have paid homage with more jokes on how the grapes of yesteryear have disappeared.

Remember … remember us. Remember … that we once lived …

give us back low poly grapes pic.twitter.com/UyFKjpUbQw – pontus. (@pontusredin) December 21, 2021

Mother, I have converted to HD

F in the chat for grapes pic.twitter.com/Uioz1MFoiu – Taiga the catgirl maid 🌺 (@TaigaMaid) December 21, 2021

Gone but not forgotten … pic.twitter.com/kXAF6lKRjW – YOTSUYU SUPREMACY ON THE MOON 🌘 (@Armor_of_Fafnir) December 21, 2021