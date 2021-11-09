Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker delayed to the end of 2021: new release date and content confirmed

Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker delays its release until December 2021. We tell you all the details, in this note!

Square enix announced the new release date of Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker and your early access. This is the fourth expansion for one of the most relevant MMOs of the moment.

Originally, Endwalker was going to arrive later this month, but on a live broadcast called “Live Producer Letter”, Naoki Yoshida, producer and director of Final Fantasy XIV Online, I declare that “With the challenges we’ve had, from complications with the original FF XIV and up to this point, I couldn’t contain my desire to perfect Endwalker to the best of my ability.”

It seems that the expansion had bugs that the Yoshida wanted to solve before I see the light. “The time we have invested in improving quality has exceeded our own expectations and we ended up using this time to correct bugs. Also, taking into account that stability is essential in an online game, I made the decision to postpone the launch of this expansion for two weeks, to reassure that time to polish the bugs while we finish the development “.

Finally, the creative behind Final Fantasy XIV apologized to “All of our Warrior of Light and colleagues for any inconvenience this may cause. We will continue to strive to bring you the best Endlwalker adventure and expand the adventure of the game with future updates, to restore your trust in us step by step. “

What content will the Endwalker expansion include for Final Fantasy XIV Online?

Among the new content that will arrive with Endwalker to Final Fantasy XIV Online New actions for forging and collecting are highlighted, with adjustments for existing actions; new missions for the roles of tank, healers, melee DPS, physical rank DPS and magic rank DPS; new raids with Normal and Savage difficulty; new dungeon to hunt for treasures; new residential area and new Allagan tomestones, crafter and gatherer scrips, among other things to be added to the game soon.

Final Fantasy XIV Edwalker It will be available on December 7, 2021. Early Access will begin on December 3 of this year.

