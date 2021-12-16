The arrival of the Endwalker expansion he Final Fantasy XIV has completely shaken up the Square Enix MMORPG. The success of online delivery is enormous, to such an extent that the Japanese company has decided to take drastic measures to prevent the work from suffering the consequences.

And is that the number of users who want to enter the game is abysmal. Therefore, Naoki Yoshida, director and producer, has announced that “we have decided temporarily suspend the sale of Final Fantasy XIV Starter Edition and Complete Edition“The congestion is huge for the servers, especially during peak hours of play, with streaks of more than 90,000 players on Steam.

Although for now we can continue acquiring the game on the main Internet portals, the changes will come progressively. “These temporary suspensions will be rolled out gradually over the next few days as we work with our retail partners. We will coordinate with them as soon as possible, but keep in mind that this will be a gradual process, “explains Yoshida.

In compensation, Square Enix has decided award an additional 14 days of play for free, that is, one more week compared to the previous promise. This will affect “all players (including those with multiple accounts) who own the full version of the game and have an active subscription as of Tuesday, December 21”.

New servers on the way

Another problem with Final Fantasy XIV is that it does not have all the servers it would want, so Square Enix is ​​at work to find a solution. They explain from the company that there are a series of difficulties that prevent them from accelerating this process:

“Due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, we have not been able to increase servers due to the suspension of semiconductor production in factories, decreasing production quantities and shortages of raw materials. Although we are investing a lot more money than usual, our attempts to alleviate the current congestion situation are being delayed due to the physical shortage of servers. “

All in all, it is expected that for by the end of January 2022 a roadmap can be drawn up regarding this section. “We are considering adding servers to each region, especially plans for a large-scale addition in North America and Europe,” says Yoshida.