Final Fantasy XIV: 6.0 patch notes and all the changes coming with Endwalker

Square Enix revealed all the changes coming with Final Fantasy XIV Patch 6.0, which sets the stage for the Endwalker expansion. Know the details here!

Square enix shared the 6.0 patch notes for Final Fantasy XIV, which is presented in the preview of the launch of the expansion Endwalker this same month of December. The update includes improvements, adjustments, content changes, new locations, missions, and more.

Final Fantasy XIV: all the changes that patch 6.0 brings

With the advent of the Reaper and Sage jobs, Final Fantasy XIV will integrate character portraits next to the dialogue bar in some moments of the battles in a new update. There will also be spearfishing changes, a new minigame, and the ability to complete a series of Studium Custom Deliveries missions in Old Sharlayan with previously unreleased items as rewards.

However, the bulk of the 6.0 patch for Final Fantasy XIV It is in all the adjustments and changes that prepare the foundations for the arrival of Endwalker. For example, detailed Quest Sync integration for side missions, a feature that adjusts difficulty level and XP rewards based on player level, with new treasure maps to explore expansion areas. Endwalker.

On the other hand, the launch of the expansion will bring objects for the house, mounts, minions, fashion accessories and hairstyles. Additionally, the 6.0 patch notes reveal the arrival of new enemies to face across the world and never-before-seen dungeons. To this are added weapon chests to the missions of Cinder Drift, Castrum Marinum and Containment Bay P1T6, all in extreme, as well as recipes and objects for the equipment of each job, and even a long list of accessories that from the upgrade They can be equipped regardless of the gender of the character.

Regarding the PvP content, it seems that it is scheduled for a future patch 6.1, while the raid Pandaemonium will arrive with update 6.01.

Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker It will launch on December 7 and will have early access on December 3.

