One of the best news you have every month is the arrival of new titles to PlayStation Now, Sony’s streaming service. The company has announced the list of games that will be added in January, launching the year 2022 in style.

More than 700 PS2, PS3 and PS4 games are available for subscribers to the platform. We can play both from our consoles and through a PC, breaking barriers to enjoy wherever we want. Now, we are going with the games that all arrive at once from tomorrow, January 4.

New PS Now games in January 2022

You already know the magic formula. Here what predominates are the ruthless slaps and without compassion to later end the Scorpion or Sub-Zero guts in your hands. This installment of Netherealm features one of the best character selections in the entire franchise.

An announcement that we already knew and that marks the end of the arrival of the classics Final Fantasy to PS Now. The last installment of PS2 allowed us to recover the freedom of the kingdom of Dalmasca, in a plot that combined multiple political movements.

A good roguelike is what we need in vein from time to time, especially when we can play both alone and accompanied locally and online. In each game we will have to increase our weapons, improve the skills of our character and prove to our creator that he was wrong by losing faith in us.

Open world completely infested with zombies. A candy that we cannot miss and with which you can already imagine where the paths go. Team up with your friends to forge alliances to stay alive as you gather resources, arm yourself to the teeth, and survive another day.

An action platform to which the necessary pinch of madness is added with the possibility of being able to travel through time. The result is that we can go backwards and thus gain a key advantage in games. Up to 19 unique characters they will be available to us in six different scenarios based on different eras.

Kerbal Space Program: Enhanced Edition (valued at 9.99 euros. Before 39.99 euros, 75% discount)

The improved version of what is already a classic. Our task is as simple to count as it is complex to carry out: we must build a functional spaceship. Once we get it to fly decently, we can explore moons, planets and even build space stations throughout the solar system.