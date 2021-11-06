Final Fantasy VII The First Soldier it’s a Battle royale based on the popular franchise Square enix which will arrive sometime this year, and it seems we won’t have to wait long, because the new video game trailer leaked its release date (via IGN).

The new opening video of FF VII The First Soldier revealed that the Battle royale will launch on November 17 on smartphones, which means that there are less than two weeks to enter the multiplayer battlefield, which is none other than Midgar. Just in case, we remind you that pre-registration is already available at Google Play Store and ios, which will give you exclusive rewards according to how many people pre-register with you. The awards for number of registrations are:

300,000: Chocobo Egg

500,000: Shinra Mask Skin

770,000: Shinra Bike Skin

1,000,000: Shinra Utility Vehicle Skin

2,000,000: Shinra Helicopter Skin

Final Fantasy VII the First Soldier: everything we know so far

Last March, Square enix showed the world Final Fantasy VII Intergrade and confirmed the launch of a Battle royale for mobile called “The First Soldier”, Set in the world of Final Fantasy VII, one of the most loved deliveries by the community of Final Fantasy.

Like everything Battle royale, players will venture into a map with various points of interest to collect survival items that allow them to be the last ones standing. In particular, soldiers of the elite Shinra military force will be controlled with a third or first person vision, shooter mechanics and even some attacks with swords, magic and other fantastic elements typical of the saga of Square enix. AI-controlled enemies have also been confirmed, though at the moment it’s unclear if they’ll be part of an even bigger story in the game.

