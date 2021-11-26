A new battle royale came to smartphones thanks to Final Fantasy VII The First Soldier. We tested it on the Moto G100 and tell you what it feels like to beat other players within Midgar in this review!





Square enix He launched Final Fantasy VII The First Soldier, a new battle royale free, but this time immersed in the world of classic RPG. Based before the facts of Final Fantasy VII, the title contains the typical elements of the genre, but also includes monsters, abilities and classes of the universe through which they have passed Cloud strife and company. We test this brand new proposal in the Moto G100 and we will tell you how it feels from escaping in Chocobo of your enemies to use invocations. Everything in this review!

Combat matter

As in most battle royale, Final Fantasy VII The First Soldier seeks to face solo players or teams on a map that is gradually restricted to the point of making clashes inevitable. On the way that our customizable avatar will travel there will be weapons, ammunition, accessories and potions that will help us survive and fight in each fight, as well as motorcycles or jeeps to move around the area.

However, the seasonings of the saga of Square enix are present in iconic items. For example, the use of Matter, the well-known spheres that allow you to use magical abilities such as Fire, Ice, Bio (poison), Gravity, Comet and others. In addition, you can use Summons like Ifrit or Shiva, among other. Other ingredients are breeding and mounting Chocobos to move around or defeat monsters like Boms or Tomberrys to get more experience and thus level up with its consequent stats improvements.

Also, there are classes or jobs to choose from before our character gets off the helicopter: warrior, monk, sorcerer and explorer. Each one has specific melee and ranged attacks, as well as unique techniques like invisibility or shields, for example.

Great rewards

East free to play Account, for even more motivation, season passes whose level is raised when completing missions or objectives and thus obtaining stars, which at a certain amount allow to advance to the next instance. As if that were not enough, there is a section of mastery for each class, which progresses as we use them frequently or achieve victory. These prizes range from cosmetics, new abilities, vehicle skins, poses to even money to spend at the store, among other varieties of items.

Everything to survive

The strong point of this product is that it tries to break with the essence of battle royale and incorporates other elements. Duels can be tackled both at close range and at close range, although firearms may deal more damage. But with the skills and Subjects there are more alternatives to beat the rival or to stay alive. Touch controls allow you to move, jump, shoot or hit without problems (you can even make projectiles shoot themselves when targeting an enemy), in addition to other actions.

The map is shown as extensive and contains some of the most iconic sites in Midgar, a factor that undoubtedly appeals to nostalgia. The landscapes contain from buildings, canyons or desert reliefs to drains. Scattered chests or containers with supplies crucial to moving forward will appear in it.

The visual section is more than interesting, beyond the graphic limitations that a cell phone may have. It becomes more noticeable in the customization of the avatar or when we come across creatures, especially in terms of lighting and textures.

How does it feel on the Moto G100?

Processor Snapdragon 870 makes animations stand out and performance is not diminished by resource consumption. Also the 5000 mAh battery guarantees that we do not miss for a long time all the activities that we can do both inside and outside the game. The 6.7-inch screen allows you to see every detail of the scene clearly and use the buttons that are well distributed, and for the battle a good addition is the 90hz screen to enjoy and take advantage of a greater amount of FPS possible .

This game of Square enix weighs 1.2 GB and can be downloaded for free at Playstore and App Store.

Conclusions

Final Fantasy VII The First Soldier brings a touch of freshness to so much monotony of battle royale. With tools that make it possible to face each encounter in different ways and various condiments that made famous Final Fantasy VII at the time, this free to play online promises good times alone or with friends if you continue with this innovation and do not stagnate. Are you prepared to survive in Midgar and its hostile environment?

RELEASE DATE November 17, 2021 SPECTRUM High average DISTRIBUTOR Square enix WEIGHT 1.2 GB

