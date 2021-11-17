Final Fantasy VII The First Soldier is now available for pre-installation one day before its official launch tomorrow for Android and iOS. Will the battle royale market change? Know the details here!

Final fantasy It is one of the most important sagas in the video game industry. On this occasion, one of the titles in the saga is reaching mobile devices. Is about Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier and it is already available for pre-installation one day before its official launch on iOS and Android.

As we had previously announced with its leaks, November 17 will be the date on which Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier is officially released. This game will be available for Android and ios, but while you wait for it to arrive, we will tell you that its pre-installation is already available.

This Final Fantasy will be a battle royale with elements of RPG, where 75 players will fight until only one is left standing. Set 30 years before what happened in Final Fantasy VII, this game will take place in Midgar and we can use weapons, spells and special abilities to be the winners.

Once the servers go live, starting on November 17, players will be able to claim the pre-registration reward that surpassed 2,000,000 users in just three weeks. This award is the maximum point of rewards offered by Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier for its players, granting the mask Shinra helicopter.

Regarding its weight, it is known that it will be 1.8 GB, however, it is expected that with the additional data of the downloads in the game that figure will increase considerably. On the other hand, this game will be free, although it will have purchases in game, although not for that it will be a pay to win.

Final Famtasy VII The First Soldier will be available starting tomorrow, November 17, on Android and iOS. It will reach the battle royale market on mobile devices to compete against other greats such as Call of Duty Mobile or PUBG Mobile. Although we can hope that both because of the spell mechanics in FFLike its large audience and huge pre-registration numbers, it will have no problem ranking high in mobile battle royale.

