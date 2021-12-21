Final Fantasy VII Remake: the free version of PS Plus can be updated for free to the version of PS5 – We tell you how

All fans of Final fantasy are having a great end of the year thanks to the game of Square enix. Not only for the future of Endwalker, the launch of the Pixel Remaster or the battle royale The First Soldier, but by FF VII. This is because Final Fantasy VII Remake came to PlayStation 5 and PC.

Via a tweet on the official Final Fantasy VII Remake social network, it was announced that users who claimed with the PS4 version, can now update it for free to PS5 thanks to Playstation plus. This is another advance in terms of the game’s platforms, since previously FF VII Remake Intergrade arrived on the Epic Games Store.

Recall that the Final Fantasy VII Remake was added to PlayStation Plus in March of this year, but it was only available for PS4. At the time, Square Enix made it clear that there would be no free game update on the switch from PS4 to PS5 – until now.

How to redeem it

To make the exchange you will have to go to your installed version of PS4, there select the three points to see other versions. You select the one for PS5 (not deluxe or Intergrade) and when you open it, it will let you download it without problems. It only works this way for now.

Final Fantasy VII Remake was released just a few months before Intergrade’s debut. This is the PS5 version, which includes not only visual improvements, but also all DLC’s Until now. In addition, it has another DLC called INTERmission, which incorporates two new chapters starring Yuffie.

Those players who have purchased FF7 Remake on PlayStation 4 can upgrade to the PS5 version. However, they will have to pay if they want the DLC or INTERmission. This is because it is only the base version of the game, so the price will count as the PS Plus subscription cost.

This is great news for all fans of this Square Enix saga, who will also be able to enjoy the DLC INTERmission at a 25% discount. The change of update thanks to PS Plus will be available from Wednesday, December 22. It will surely be a good Christmas present.

