The night that The Game Awards 2021 has left us has been full of non-stop surprises and one of them will especially delight those who like to play on PC, because it is now official that Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade will no longer be exclusive to PS4 and PS5 to make the leap to computers via Epic Games Store.

Will do it with the most complete version of this remake, which means that it will give access to the entire main story of this first chapter along with the additional episode starring Yuffie and another series of additions to make it even more complete.

Best of all, you won’t have to wait too long to get hold of Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade will go on sale in the Epic Games virtual store next December 16, so you won’t have to wait a week!