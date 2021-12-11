Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade Coming to PC Now on the Epic Games Store on December 16

December 16 will be the day that Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade finally arrives on PC at the Epic Games Store. Just 1 week after its launch, here we tell you everything you need to know.

Final Fantasy is one of the most successful franchises and requested by the public worldwide. Precisely, and to the joy of his fans, this saga of RPG’s will extend to a new platform this December 16 with Final Fantasy VII

Announced at the Game Awards ceremony, it was announced that Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade will arrive at Epic Games Store starting December 16, that is to say, Thursday of next week.

Although a few months ago information was leaked that suggested that Final Fantasy VII would reach Epic Games, the truth is that it had not been confirmed until today. This is a great joy to fans of the game of Square enix, who waited for this announcement since PlayStation stopped owning the exclusivity of the video game.

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade It is an improved version of the FFVII Remake, which was available for PlayStation at the beginning of the year. Among the novelties that we can find in Intergrade we observe the following: a significant graphic improvement. A series of features that improve the quality of life, and finally, Intermission, a new chapter starring Yuffie kisaragi.

This remake of Final Fantasy 7 was, with its release for PlayStation 4 during 2020, one of the best games of its year. Here we meet in Midgar, where we follow the adventure of Yuffie and Sonon, adding a great bonus content to the main story of the game.

Thanks to the Game Award we already know that Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade will hit the Epic Games Store on December 16. There is a lot of expectation thanks to how good this installment was on both PS4 and PS5 during 2020 and 2021 respectively.

