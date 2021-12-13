PC players can now travel to Midgar in the improved and expanded version of Final Fantasy VII Remake INTERGRADE.

During the 2021 Game Awards, SQUARE ENIX announced that FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE INTERGRADE will be released on PC for the first time through the Epic Games Store, on December 16, 2021. The extended version, with improved graphics of FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKEwhich received awards for Best RPG and Best Composition during last year’s event, includes a host of graphical, gameplay and system enhancements, and adds to the story of the critically acclaimed action RPG with the new adventure in FF7R EPISODE INTERmission.

In FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE INTERGRADE On PC, players will follow the story of ex-SOLDIER turned mercenary Cloud Strife, who descends on the city that works thanks to the mako, Midgar while helping a secret resistance group calling itself Avalanche, in his fight against the Shinra Company. Electric Power Company, a corporation with questionable morals. FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE INTERGRADE also includes the new FF7R EPISODE INTERmission arc, he brings to the fore the ninja Yuffie Kisaragi as she infiltrates the city of Midgar during the events of the base game.

Square Enix published on June 10 for PS5 the upgraded version for the last generation of the acclaimed Final Fantasy VII Remake, with the subtitle Intergrade, which consists of the base game plus an exclusive expansion for the Sony console, Episode INTERmission.



With improvements in texture, lighting, background environments, a fully customizable “Photo Mode” and more, FINAL FANTASY VII INTERGRADE for PC also brings support for 4K, HDP and support for control in XInput and DirectInput, support for mouse and keyboard, plus computers with the highest specifications will be able to see a performance of up to 120 frames per second.

The complete list of contents * of FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE INTERGRADE on PC in the Epic Games Store is below:

FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE and the FF7R EPISODE INTERmission DLC

The exclusive Cacstar weapon from FF7R EPISODE INTERmission

Armor Midgar Bangle, Shinra Bangle and Corneo Armlet

Accessories: Superstar Belt, Mako Crystal and Seraphic Earrings

Summon Materia: Carbuncle, Chocobo Chick and Cactuar

