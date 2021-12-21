Epic Games Store exclusives end up coming to Steam sooner or later.

Since its launch in April 2020 on PS4, Final Fantasy VII Remake had been exclusive to PlayStation consoles, until last week. On December 16, Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade, the improved version that includes the Yuffie DLC, was released for PC via the Epic Games Store and everything points to what Soon it could also be available on Steam.

At least, that’s what the game itself indicates. A dataminer has found references to Steam within game files And, for more reason, if the AppID of the game found in the files is checked against the database of SteamDB, appear the token of a game still without a name that the website itself (not affiliated with Valve) already classifies as Final Fantasy VII Remake.

I can confirm that #FinalFantasy VII Remake is planned to release on Steam after Epic Games exclusive contract end. The game AppID used for devtest is 1462040.https://t.co/67PgcC6FYU The app has been created in October 2020, 6 months after release on PS4. pic.twitter.com/adobr5B7Pq – Just call me Road (@AtelierTool) December 17, 2021

It is not the first time that we see this type of exclusivity from the Epic Games Store, but eventually those games end up coming to Steam, too. The only question is to know how long it will be exclusive to the Epic store, they can be 6 months, 12 months or even more, although it is unlikely.

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin reveals new details of its story and characters

In either case, Square Enix has work ahead of it, as it has received widespread criticism for the poor performance of this port of Final Fantasy VII Remake for PC. In the same way that it has received numerous criticisms for bringing the price model from console to PC and charge 79.99 euros for the game via the Epic Games Store. The good news is that users of the PS Plus version of Final Fantasy VII Remake will be able to upgrade to the PS5 version for free.

