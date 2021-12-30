The second part of the remake is one of the most anticipated titles.

The end of the previous generation of consoles brought with it one of the most anticipated games for many years, since, after all, the remake of Final Fantasy VII was one of the great hopes of millions around the world alongside Shenmue III and The Last Guardian. Interestingly, these three titles were announced at the same Sony event.

Be that as it may, It was in 2020 when Final Fantasy VII Remake finally hit stores around the world, a title that, despite the pandemic, managed to be a success in sales and critics, despite the fact that some decisions in the plot brought with them numerous debates regarding the original. However, it must be said that the title fulfilled when raising the wishes of the fans for the continuation, which, at the moment, it seems that it will not arrive in the short term.

Final Fantasy VII Remake Part 2 should arrive in a few years except surprise

However, it seems that the producer of the title, Yoshinori Kitase, I didn’t want to end the year without talking about the title, although it could have been done in a cryptic message with reasons for the end of the year. All of this has been through Famitsu and 4Gamer, media that have published interviews with various Japanese developers, including Kitase.

In this way, during the interview Kitase and regarding his aspirations for 2022 pointed out that the world of Final Fantasy 7 will continue to expand in 2022, this being the comment that has raised more than one eyebrow from the fans, since many wonder if this is a preview that we will know something more about the new title during the next year.

However, on the other side of the scale, many debate whether using the term expansion could refer to a spin-off that is yet to come, as has happened with Final Fantasy VII Remake: First Soldier, a battle royale located in Midgar. years before the arrival of Cloud and Avalanche to the city-state.

There is no doubt that being the 35th anniversary of the series, Final Fantasy will have a lot to say next year that is to come, but that does not mean that we can even have news of the remake of the original title, Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis. Only time will be able to tell if this ends up being fulfilled, although, knowing how are the current development times, it does not seem feasible that Final Fantasy VII Remake Part 2 will arrive in 2022.

