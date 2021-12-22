Final Fantasy VI Pixel Remaster, the sixth installment of the Square Enix remasters, will arrive in February for desktop and smartphone. We tell you all the details in this note!

Since your arrival at Pc like mobile devices, Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster He knew how to captivate the fans of the saga by bringing the oldest installments of the game to enjoy it in the middle of 2021 in a pixelated way. Recall that the last installment of Pixel Remaster was Final Fantasy V on November 10. Although many expected that the next delivery would be in December, the truth is that it was delayed a bit and we will still have to wait for it to arrive. Final Fantasy VI Pixel Remaster ?.

In a Square Enix post on Steam, it is known that this Final Fantasy VI Pixel Remaster will arrive for PC and mobile devices. The company assures that they must polish some details to bring the best possible experience so this delivery just will be available in February 2022, although we do not know what day.

On the other hand, Square Enix also warns that they are adding some bonuses for those who pre-purchase the video game. Some of them as music, specifically to Timelapse Remix, original songs of the game that gradually change to their remixed version. Among these remixes we have the following: Locke’s Theme, The Decisive Battle, Terra’s Theme, Searching for Friends. In addition, we have an instrument, the Aria di Mezzo Carattere.

Another of the aggregates is related to wallpapers that we will get: two Final Fantasy IV wallpapers and two more from the Pixel Remaster series, that is, from Final Fantasy I to IV. These funds can be obtained in five sizes different, with 3840 x 2160 being the largest and 1024 x 768 being the smallest.

Final Fantasy VI Pixel Remaster will be available from February, although there is no exact date yet. Its platforms will be PC, iOS and Android.

