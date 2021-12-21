When the collection of Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster was announced this year, it had been mentioned that the first six titles of this series would arrive on PC and mobiles throughout 2021. However, this promise will not be fulfilled, since Final Fantasy VI, the last title in this pack, has been delayed until next year.

According to an official statement, Final Fantasy VI Pixel Remaster It will arrive on PC and mobile devices until an unspecified time in February 2022. This was what was commented on the matter:

“In order to offer the best possible experience, we want to spend the time necessary to polish the last details of the development of the game.”

On the other hand, it has been mentioned that those who pre-order Final Fantasy VI Pixel Remaster, or purchase the package that includes all six games, They will get the following extras in the remastering of the SNES RPG:

-Locke’s Theme (Timelapse Remix) [canción añadida a los extras por precomprar]

-The Decisive Battle (Timelapse Remix)

-Terra’s Theme (Timelapse Remix)

-Searching for Friends (Timelapse Remix)

-Aria di Mezzo Carattere (Instrumental) [canción añadida a los extras por precomprar]

-FF6: 2 types of wallpapers

-FF1-6: 2 types of Pixel Remaster series wallpapers [añadidos a los extras por precomprar]

Timelapse Remixes are compositions that start with the original tunes, but eventually morph to new versions of Nobuo Uematsu’s work. At the moment there is still no information related to a launch of these games on consoles.

In related topics, the version of Final Fantasy VII Remake of PS + yes it will be able to be updated to the new generation. Similarly, Final Fantasy XIV has stopped being sold.

Editor’s Note:

It is strange that a simple remastering of a 1994 game was delayed without giving a concrete explanation for this decision. Let’s just hope these mean console ports are already in development. It’s a shame that the series’ legacy is not being treated the way it should.

