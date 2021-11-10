Final Fantasy V Joins The Pixel Remaster Collection On Steam And Cell Phones

Final Fantasy V joins the FINAL FANTASY pixel remaster collection today on PC via Steam and for mobile devices.

FINAL FANTASY V presents the story of a young man and his Chocobo, who will be guided to forge friendships that will change their destiny. When the crystals that balance the powers of the world are threatened, the King comes to their rescue … but disappears. Being appreciated for its fully customizable and in-depth Jobs system, which allows players to choose which Jobs to hone, FINAL FANTASY V enables different styles of play and expands on the iconic Active Time Battle system, which debuted in FINAL FANTASY IV.

This new version of FINAL FANTASY V will have several improvements and updates, including:

Updated 2D pixel graphics, redrawn for current hardware, featuring well-known FINAL FANTASY characters created by original artist and current contributor, Kazuko Shibuya

Beautiful soundtrack arrangements, supervised by the original composer, Nobuo Uematsu

Improved gameplay, including UI modernization, auto battle options, and more.

Quality of life improvements for the game, including add-on extras like a bestiary, art gallery, music player, and the ability to save your game at any time.

Those who buy FINAL FANTASY V Before November 30 at 9:00 am PDT on Steam they will receive bonuses, including three special musical arrangements, two wallpapers and a 20% discount. The songs include:

Main Theme of FINAL FANTASY V (Timelapse Remix)

Battle at the Big Bridge (Timelapse Remix)

A New World (Timelapse Remix)

All six games in the FINAL FANTASY pixel remaster collection are available for purchase as part of the FINAL FANTASY I-VI Bundle at a discount. For more information on the availability of this pack via Steam, visit: https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/21478.

