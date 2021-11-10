Final Fantasy Tactics could get a remaster

Lately we have seen Square enix remastering several of their older RPGs, and it seems that this trend is still not far from over. We say this because a new listing suggests that Final Fantasy Tactis It could be the next title on the list to receive a remaster, and it wouldn’t be long before it could be played.

According to an archived page in the online store of Instant Gaming, the remaster from Final fantasy tactics It would be available until 2023, however, the NVIDIA leak of a few months ago indicates that this title would be available on February 1, 2022, although it is surely only a provisional date.

As if that were not enough, a user in the subreddit from Final Fantasy Tactics asign having received a survey from Eidos-Montreal, asking him if at some point in his life he had played Final fantasy tactics or some other tactical RPG.

So yes, everything indicates that sooner or later we will have a remaster of this popular title, and it seems that it is only a matter of time before its authors give it an official date. Fingers crossed so that there is not much missing.

Editor’s note: Personally, I never had a chance to enjoy this title, so a remaster would be great for me. Unfortunately, this improved version of FFT has not yet been made official, but all the evidence indicates that it is a reality.

Via: RPG Site