Square Enix has just made an announcement that has caused discomfort among users who were waiting to get their copy of Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin, since it has decided to offer cExclusive content to all those who decide to reserve their copy In advance.

And this is where the discomfort of the people begins, because this affects only the Digital Deluxe version, whose price rises up to 89.99 euros on PC and 99.99 euros for the versions of PS4 and PS5 and also on Xbox One and Xbox Series X / S.

So, you will have to pay a higher amount if you want to enjoy this content, which will also be lost by those who choose to get the physical edition. All for access a total of three missions that will respond to the names of Trials of the Dragon King, Wanderer of the Rift and Different Future. Of course, in none of these cases has it been indicated exactly what they will be like.

What Square Enix has anticipated is that none of these missions will be enabled separately, this being the only way to play them, but we will have to stay tuned to find out if they are really worth it or if they have something to do with the plot. In principle, the logical thing would be to think that this would not be the case and that they will only be secondary missions, so we will have to wait until the company offers more information about it.

Regardless of the version and platform you end up choosing, the launch of Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin is set for the next March 18th.