This weekend was the birthday of the first Final fantasy, so Square Enix held an anniversary livestream where they revealed new details of Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin. Just as many suspected, this new Ninja Theory game is a reimagining of the story of the first game with the 4 warriors of light.

The first Final Fantasy introduced us to the story of the 4 warriors of light, who possessed the crystals of light and were tasked with ending Garland to save the world. From the first announcement of Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin It was suspected that we were facing a reimagining of the series, not only because of the name, but because of the constant mention of “Chaos”, the true form of Garland.

Related: Final Fantasy VII Remake considered the “worst AAA port for PC …” and they recommend not to buy it.

Through a publication on the official account of Strangers of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin on Twitter, the way in which the new game recreates the scene of the bridge with the four warriors of light was shown. Although in the comments some fans are dissatisfied with the treatment of this kind of reboot, others say that it is their most anticipated game for 2022.

According to Square enix, Stranger of Paradise is an alternative version of the classic that tells us about Garland’s dark origins with the journey of Jack and his companions. While Jack’s design still looks generic, we hope the story lives up to the best of Final Fantasy.

Read more: Helly Valentine cosplay as Tifa from Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade.

Another detail that was revealed is that The story of FF Origin is told through Garland’s eyes, so they hope that fans will be excited to experience this story from the villain’s point of view. Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin is coming to Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, PS4, PlayStation 5, and PC on March 18, 2022.