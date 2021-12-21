Despite the fact that all Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster titles were due to arrive this year, Square Enix has had to delay Final Fantasy VI Pixel Remastered to February 2022 with the aim of offering the best possible experience by polishing the last details of the development. In return, new extras have been added for those who pre-purchase the game individually or together with the rest in a single batch. First, a special soundtrack with the themes:

Locke’s Theme (Timelapse Remix)

Aria di Mezzo Carattere (Instrumental)

It should be remembered that the modality Timelapse Remix, which will also have The Decisive Battle, Terra’s Theme and Searching for Friends themes, are special tracks that start with the version of the original soundtrack and gradually transform into the renewed alternative version. On the other hand, they have been added two types of wallpapers from the Pixel Remasted series of the first six games in the series.

Square Enix does not rule out releasing Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster on other platforms

Final Fantasy VI, which disappeared from Steam a few months ago due to the arrival of this remastered version, was originally launched in the year 1994 counting on novelties such as the possibility of playing with any of the protagonists with an epic plot that intertwined the destiny of all of them. After The War of the Magi left nothing but ashes and misery in its wake, magic disappears from the face of the earth in this title that takes place a millennium later, when humanity has rebuilt the world with the power of iron. , gunpowder, steam engines and other technologies.

Final Fantasy VI Pixel Remastered minimum requirements

Operating System: Windows 8.1 64-bit / Windows 10 64-bit (ver. 1909 and higher)

Processor: AMD A8-7600 / Intel Core i3-2105

Memory: 4 GB of RAM

Graphics: AMD Radeon R7 Graphics / Intel HD Graphics 3000

Storage: 1 GB available space

