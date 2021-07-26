Final Fantasy 16 receives a small update on its development

Final Fantasy XVI It is one of the most anticipated games by fans of the franchise. Nowadays is in development, and although it was announced in 2020, it has given us news of its development with decent constancy. Of course, they have not been enough, but they have served to appease -or increase- the desire we have for Final Fantasy XVI. Now him game producer, Naoki Yoshida, offers us new information about the development of Final Fantasy XVI, and here we are going to leave it to you.

Naoki Yoshida has commented this past Saturday that Final Fantasy XVI already found in the process of recording their voices and motion capture. According to the director, the English has taken priority over Japanese during the development of the new title, but it would be British English. For this reason, it has been speculated that the voice and motion capture recordings could be being made in a studio in England.

It is not the first time Square enix gives priority to English in the development of a Final Fantasy. With Final fantasy 14 and other Naoki Yoshida projects the company had the same way of operating, so it is very likely that at this point I’m doing it for your convenience. In addition to this, the voices and faces of Final Fantasy XVI would be recording at the same time, and in this way the studio does not have to retouch recordings by hand so they are in sync. Therefore, the study I would have chosen to work with English instead of Japanese, according to Yoshida.

<br>

Know more: Will there be a demo of Final Fantasy XVI prior to the launch of the game?



Hopes to see a piece of Final Fantasy 16 in motion they are not lost. However, according to previous statements by the producer, it is unlikely that we will see it at the expected Tokyo Games Show 2021, one of the most important events of the summer of video games.