Filtration reveals Levi's arrival at CoD

A couple of weeks ago a rumor emerged that pointed to a collaboration between Call of Duty: Vanguard Y Attack on Titan. Although at the moment there is no official information about this unexpected union, A new leak has revealed several details, and it seems that fans are not so happy.

Based on information released ahead of time, this collaboration will add six items of Attack on Titan to the world of Call of Duty Vanguard Y Warzone. Here we find a Levi Ackerman skin, which will be used by Daniel, one of the operators of these games. However, fans are not happy with the present design, as the complexion is not on par with Hajime Isayama’s original design.

These are the items of this collaboration:

-Levi’s operator skin for Daniel.

-Final movement.

-Highlight introduction.

-Highlighted MVP.

-Emblem.

-Sticker.

face essa literally vai be a skin do levi no cod, activision tá de sacanagem pic.twitter.com/RrrJBkJt4V – mel’s bf (@LucasXnoki) December 16, 2021

At the moment there is no official information from Activision related to this collaboration, but considering that the leaks are quite specific, it seems the release is just around the corner. The interesting thing will be to see if the fans react positively or continue with their current opinions.

Via: Intel Gaming