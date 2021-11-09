Facebook announced its plans for the metaverse several weeks ago and its Horizon VR (Oculus) innovations several months ago. There are people who think that this is the beginning of the end, and others who love innovation and who see it as an opportunity.

But more than talking about innovation and disruption, this article is about realizing that perhaps disruption is much more subtle than we think and that we have to open our eyes to this great change and its implications.

A kind of singularity

According to Wikipedia, technological singularity is the hypothetical advent in which artificial intelligence will be able to recursively improve itself. And as we’ve seen in enough movies, there are ideas that this could have fatal consequences for humanity. This is a time when Artificial Intelligence is more capable than humans.

Shaan Puri wonders if maybe the metaverse is some kind of singularity. We all see the metaverse as a virtual place, but what if it is a moment and time in history in which our virtual lives are more valuable than our physical lives?

From the physical to the virtual

We have transitioned into virtual lives over the past two decades. From the use of emojis and stickers as new forms of expression, to filters as new makeup.

“Work: from factories to laptops and boardrooms to zoom”

“Friends: from neighbors to followers. Where do you find people with like interests? Twitter, Reddit, etc .. “

“Games: more kids play Fortnite than basketball and soccer combined”

The transition has been slow and subtle, but it is a life disruption and everything changes.

What can we expect in 10 years? Libraries are already almost all digital, most of what we consume is digital, and everything converges in more time in a digital and virtual world, be it networks, in front of a screen and in the near future, within the metaverse and virtual worlds in where we will find absolutely everything.

Links? For what, we will teleport into the metaverse of playing with someone to the virtual store. From the virtual store back to have a coffee (which luckily cannot be virtual), and from a coffee to the 3 o’clock meeting in another virtual environment.