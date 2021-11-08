Apple’s roadmap with its next processors, which will reach 40 cores in 2023, has been unveiled.

Apple has become a processor company, the company designs the chips used by the iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch and Mac, and interesting information about the roadmap for the next few years has just leaked. Apple prepares several new processors, three of them with the code names of Spanish islands.

Ibiza, Lobos and Palma is how the next generation of processors for the MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, iMac, Mac mini and iPad are known internally. These would be the first second-generation Apple Silicon processors, which will use a “enhanced version” of the 5 nanometer process used in the M1, M1 Pro and M1 Max.

The current generation will end with the processor intended for the Mac Pro, which will be based on the M1 Max chip and is codenamed Jade. The design of all these chips is already finished, and their manufacture will start shortly according to the report published by The Information.

We will have 40-core Apple Silicon chips

The Information has revealed a lot of information about the next Apple Silicon chips, this is what we know about each of them:

M1 Pro Max? . We do not know the official name although internally Apple calls it Jade. It will be the most powerful Apple Silicon chip to date and the first exclusive in a desktop range. Apple will not need such an efficient chip as it will be intended for the Mac Pro, and it could double or quadruple the power of the M1 Max.

M2 . Internally known as Ibiza, the successor to the M1 will be destined for the MacBook Air and the iPad.

M2 Pro and M2 Max . Internally known as Lobos and Palma, they will be the successors to the current M1 Pro and M1 Max. Intended for MacBook Pros and desktop Macs like iMac or Mac mini.

Generation M3. Scheduled to make the jump to 3 nm and arrive in 2023. Its most powerful versions are expected to reach 40 cores and even 100 billion transistors, being the first to achieve something like that.

What are the differences between Apple’s M1, M1 Pro and M1 Max chips

Apple’s roadmap for its Apple Silicon chips is designed for constant performance improvements, but The Information say what the third generation will be “a particularly momentous leap”.

