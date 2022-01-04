This is the new costume that Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) will wear in the movie Thor: Love and Thunder, directed by Taika Waititi and with Jane Foster as Goddess of Thunder

We already have a first look at the new costume of Valkyrie in Thor: Love and Thunder! Has leaked what will be the new outfit of the character of Tessa thompson in the movie of Taika waititi. And while it’s not a huge change, the design is pretty cool. Behold!

To give you an idea, this is how Valkyrie looked in other Marvel Studios movies such as Thor: Ragnarok or Avengers: Endgame, in which she also appeared in the final battle against Thanos:

Or this other:

As you can see, the change is not a big thing, but now the game of black and white creates a very interesting contrast on the front, almost emulating the war paint that dyed his face in the past. What do you think about it? Do you like the new design?

Thor: Love and Thunder is one of the most anticipated movies of 2022

Although Thor: Ragnarok sparked much debate among viewers and especially readers of the God of Thunder, the new film of Chris Hemsworth It has raised a lot of expectation among the fans. And there is a greater incentive than Thor and the aforementioned Valkyrie to see this new movie.

We are talking, of course, about Jane foster. The resounding return of Natalie Portman not only does it make us very happy, but we are also going to have it become Goddess of thunder, as in that magnificent and unforgettable period of Jason Aaron in the comics.

If Taika Waititi’s film is only one percent like the story we read in the cartoons… This film is going to be outrageous! We will have to wait a little longer to get a first, broad look at the film, but Waititi is a great filmmaker and we are sure he will make a great film.