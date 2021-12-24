Epic Games Store users are adding to their library new free games daily. The reason for this great detail that the creators of Unreal Engine are having, is the Christmas season. As many of you already know, the titles that are being given away are a mystery, but thanks to the latest leaks We can know what will be the new free game that would arrive today at the Epic Games Store.

Obviously none of this is official, but if the latest leak shared by the trusted Billbil-kun manages to be true, this afternoon at 17:00 (Spanish time), the new free and mysterious game from the Epic Games Store that we can add to our library will forever be Pathfinder: Kingmaker, the first isometric group RPG developed by Owlcat Games. Before continuing, we remind you that before downloading Pathfinder: Kingmaker, you still have the last hours to get Vampyr for free for PC.

Thanks to the help of over 18,000 Kickstarter backers and composer Inon Zur, Owlcat Games is proud to release the first isometric PC RPG set in the beloved Pathfinder board game universe. Enjoy a classic RPG experience inspired by games like Baldur’s Gate, Fallout 1 and 2, and Arcanum. Explore and conquer the Stolen Lands and make them your kingdom in Pathfinder kingmaker!