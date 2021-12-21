After its first appearance in real photographs, what will be the next flagship of the South Korean company, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, has been seen again in what appears to be an official promotional image that reveals part of its physical appearance and the design of its little brother, the Galaxy S22 Plus.

Ben Geskin, who has shared the image through his Twitter profile, assures that it is a promotional image of Samsung, so everything indicates that this will be the final design – at least, part of it – of the Galaxy S22 Ultra and Galaxy S22 Plus. The image, of course, does not reveal all the equipment, only the area of ​​the cameras, although it is enough to mention important details.

First of all, it is practically impossible not to notice the similarity to other Samsung models already announced. The Galaxy S22 Ultra, for example, is extremely similar to the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. With the exception, of course, of the lenses, which in this case are not included in a photographic module, but rather protrude directly from the body itself. The Galaxy S22 Plus looks a lot like its predecessor, the Galaxy S21 Plus. The area of ​​the camera, in fact, is practically the same.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra will arrive in a new color and with features of the Galaxy Note

Another interesting detail, in this case focused on the Galaxy S22 Ultra, is the curious tone of the back and the body. Is about a kind of bronze which, again, is very reminiscent of the star color of the Galaxy Note 20. In this case, with a more saturated tone that even surrounds the aluminum frame.

At the moment, there is no information on the technical specifications or star features of the Galaxy S22 Plus. In the case of the Ultra model, we know that it could arrive not only with a support for the S-Pen, but with a hole to store the known stylus without the need for an additional accessory. Samsung also refuses to give up the double curvature on the front. It also does not seem to want to bet on a camera directly on the screen, as it did with its most powerful folding, the Galaxy Z Fold 3.

Regarding the launch date, everything indicates that the three models of the Galaxy S series: Samsung Galaxy S22, Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus and Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, They will be announced in the middle of next February.