The gaming community has experienced a large number of reveals following The Game Awards 2021 ceremony, in which big announcements were made and recently the Epic Games Store has announced the long-awaited icing on the cake.

Something that has caught our attention is that, recently, it went viral how Epic Games decided not to reveal the video games that will be available for free on the Epic Games Store next week.

As it did last Christmas, the company will offer several video games with a certain sense of mystery until the day they are available. However, this mystery does not seem to last long in the Epic office, because thanks to the people of Dealabs, known for filtering other services (such as PS Plus or Games with gold, it has been leaked which could be the first free video game of Epic Games Store during the Christmas period.

Everything seems to indicate that, Shenmue 3 will be the first free video game of the Epic Games Store during Christmas. The last installment of the franchise hit the market in November 2019, reaching only an average 69 on Metacritic, since the title had certain elements that do not match what is seen today.

We must mention that all those who are fans of the franchise will undoubtedly enjoy this video game, and that is why it is great news that, if it is confirmed next Thursday the 16th at 09:00 Mexico time. Many fans will be in awe that Shenmue 3 is the first free game on the Epic Games Store this Christmas.