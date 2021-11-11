If you are looking for a unique and spectacular smartphone, it is possible that the next Oppo Reno7 Pro be your chosen one. A new leak looms what is to come by the company for the year 2022 in the high-end and premium mid-range. Oppo wants to stand out again and will not only do so by offering a good balance between performance, camera and display, but will offer a very attractive design. The Oppo Reno6 Pro already seemed spectacular to us and now the Reno7 Pro could arrive like the Android smartphone with more screen percentage on the front.

This will be the front all screen of the Oppo Reno7 Pro

The reduced front bezels It’s been stuck in the high-end for a while. Manufacturers have managed to have relatively small bezels and have turned to something else. The battle to reduce, even more, the front bezels is not a main thing for Samsung, Xiaomi or the main brands.

For this reason Oppo has wanted to take an ace out of its sleeve with the next Oppo Reno7 Pro. This device has been leaked and we already know that it could arrive as one of the all screen most spectacular on the market. The company itself has the smartphone with the best screen percentage on the planet, the Oppo Find X. Now it might want to surpass it with its launch for 2022.

Taking a look at the filtered image it is easy to see that the device bezels are tiny and smaller than most of the current ones. In addition, Oppo would have wanted to do without the curved screen that is present in the current Oppo Reno6 Pro.

This image leaves us with long teeth waiting for the presentation of these Oppo Reno7 Pro of which, beyond the design, we know rather little. We have to wait and be very attentive, because Oppo in 2022 will arrive with all the meat on the roast to face Samsung, Xiaomi and the rest of the important brands.

