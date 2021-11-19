The Maserati Grecale is one of the most anticipated models for 2022, after canceling its presentation scheduled for a few days ago and delaying it to next spring. The Modena firm has advanced its most relevant details, but it still hides the interior. So far, one of the press tests has revealed it in a leak, being exposed.

There are very special models, and very important for brands, in which they place great hopes. The Maserati Grecale 2022 It is one of those very special models, and its arrival on the market is on the way to becoming a true uphill for the Trident brand. Despite the fact that its prototypes are in the final stretch of tuning, the great interest that revolves around them makes it impossible to keep their details a secret.

The firm from Modena has revealed some of the characteristics, and of which we have noticed -measures, equipment and engines- but it still does not reveal its exterior design or of course the interior. At least, until now, because a filtration has discovered it in all its glory. A situation that is going to be very difficult for Maserati until it announces the date of the Grecale’s world debut. Scheduled for spring, you may even have no choice but to bring it forward to early 2022.

The interior of the new Maserati Grecale 2022 naked / Photo: Auto.it

The Maserati Grecale discovers its interior in an official test

And it is that this time they have not been the dreaded spy photos, but the entire dashboard has been exposed in a press clipping from an Italian magazine, of which there is no doubt that it corresponds to the Grecale. One of the consequences of the dynamic tests that are being carried out on the Balocco test track, Italy. The new Grecale shows a new configuration that is not available in any of the current models, and that stands out for a sophisticated and elegant style, with the digital instrument cluster behind a multifunction sports steering wheel, with touch controls and two satellite buttons to access driving modes, among other functions.

In addition, a large double touch screen occupies the center console, the upper part for the infotainment, multimedia and navigation, and the lower one for climate control and seat adjustments. The ventilation nozzles have now been integrated into the upper edge of the dashboard, increasing the technological character, and with an analog sphere with a compass in the middle. In true timepiece style typical of Porsche models equipped with the optional Sport Chrono package.

The new Grecale will arrive in the second half of 2022 to the European market, with three mechanical petrol versions, a 2.0-liter four-cylinder Hybrid and the 3.0-liter twin-turbo “Nettuno” V-six with two power levels – both in the range of 350 to 500 HP of the Trophy– with 8-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive. In 2024, the brand will offer the Maserati Grecale Folgore, with two electric motors under its body.